Pb BJP leaders meet Guv, seek CBI probe

A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought a CBI investigation into the suicide of an official of the warehousing corporation. They submitted a memorandum stating that the death raised serious questions about the “abuse of power, administrative failure and attempts to shield influential individuals” by the Punjab government.

The delegation comprised state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and state unit working president Ashwani Sharma, among others. Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on Saturday. Soon after, a video emerged online in which Randhawa was heard alleging harassment by then-cabinet minister and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar. Bhullar then tendered his resignation, as demanded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He was arrested on Monday. Mann on Tuesday virtually rejected the demand for a CBI investigation, saying that the Punjab Police was capable of probing the case fairly and asserting that no one will be shielded.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Jakhar slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government and alleged that it is “completely defunct” in the state. In their memorandum, the BJP delegation said the suicide raised serious questions about the abuse of power, administrative failure, and attempts to shield influential individuals by the Punjab government. “Initially, no FIR was registered against the accused, despite the deceased official making direct allegations.