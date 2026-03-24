Pb Oppn parties claim PCS officer harassed

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress have claimed that a PCS officer faced mental harassment at the hands of the Moga deputy commissioner to elect AAP candidates as chairperson and vice chairperson of the Baghapurana Panchayat Samiti.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Pargat Singh on Sunday shared a purported letter of the PCS officer and Baghapurana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Babandeep Singh Walia complaining against Moga DC and IAS officer Sagar Setia. Setia, however, rejected the allegations and said that Walia was facing an inquiry over complaints received against him from panchayat samiti members.

According to the purported letter presented by SAD and Congress leaders, SDM Walia, in his complaint to the chief secretary on Sunday, accused Setia of causing extreme harassment, mental agony and torture in connection with the chairperson and vice chairperson elections of the Baghapurana Panchayat Samiti.

Walia claimed that the process of the elections, which were scheduled to be held on March 17, could not be completed due to a law and order situation at the venue and the same was duly brought to the notice of the Moga DC in a timely manner. The SDM wrote in his complaint that such actions appear to be influenced by extraneous considerations, with an intent to compel declaration of election results in favour of particular candidate(s), which is contrary to the principles of free and fair elections and administrative propriety.