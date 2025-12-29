PCCM Awards 2025 Held at Northern Railway Headquarters to Honour Commercial Department Staff
The PCCM Awards 2025 ceremony was held at Northern Railway Headquarters, where Shri Nar Singh Ji honoured Commercial Department employees and officers for their outstanding performance.
The Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) Awards 2025 distribution ceremony was held today at the Northern Railway Headquarters, Baroda House. On this occasion, Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shri Nar Singh Ji honoured employees and officers of the Commercial Department for their outstanding work by presenting them with awards.
