Peace restored in Northeast due to PM Modi-led govt's efforts: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the northeastern region of the country was earlier known as a terrorist prone area but with the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace has been established in the region and thousands of militants joined into the mainstream of life.

Commenting on the 11-year performance of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister added that with the inclusion of Sikkim with the North Eastern Council (NEC), PM Modi described the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' (symbolising eight forms of wealth and abundance) and initiated ambitious developments of all sectors of the region.

"After Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister, he declared that if the northeastern region was not developing, India would not be developed. Development of 'Ashtalakshmi' is one of his (PM Modi's) priority sectors," CM Saha told the media.

He also said that around 11 to 12 peace accords have been signed by the Centre with various insurgent groups and other organisations in the northeast which has brought peace and tranquility in the region.

He added that PM Modi is always busy with development, innovation and inauguration of projects and schemes.

The Prime Minister's plan and vision is only for the development of poor people and growth of the country, the Chief Minister said, and added that he (PM Modi) stipulated a 'roadmap’ for the development of the country and accordingly executing plans and projects.

"Prime Minister Modi-led government has succeeded in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 11 years. What PM Modi promised, he entirely fulfilled them. PM Modi's performance and contributions will be written in history in golden letters."

The Chief Minister, accompanied by State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, said that the Narendra Modi government has ensured border security and improved the country's economy significantly and widely used technologies in all sectors to achieve the expected performance.

Chief Minister Saha said that the Narendra Modi government's mantra is "performance, accountability, and good governance" and added that the government is responsive, reform-centric, transforming all sectors and public participation is a significant aspect.

Before 2014, people of India witnessed terrorists attacking the Parliament and Mumbai while corruption and nepotism were common phenomena before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he added.

"With his vast experience he (PM Modi) launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and following this scheme, we introduced the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana in Tripura for all the people to obtain medical treatment in an affordable manner," said CM Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

He said that during the past 11 years, the Narendra Modi government has laid a strong foundation for a truly developed and self-reliant India.

Listing many bold decisions of the Narendra Modi government, including the abolition of triple talaq, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Chief Minister added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already declared that India is now the world's fourth largest economy while the World Bank identified India's bright prospects in future in economy and growth.

The World Bank also categorised India's economy as the fastest growing economy in the world, he said.

Chief Minister Saha, former BJP's Tripura unit President, said that PM Modi introduced politics of performance in the country.

Noting that a transformational change has now been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said that after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack under a tit-for-tat lesson within 25 minutes of 'Operation Sindoor', nine terror bases and camps in Pakistan had been destroyed by the Indian armed forces.

For women empowerment, a 33 per cent reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament and schemes and plans undertaken for the socio-economic development of the tribals, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, he added.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home department portfolio, said that the Narendra Modi government has nearly eradicated Maoist activities in the country and their remaining activities would be finished in a few months.

The Chief Minister said that India has got rid of corruption and scams with the PM Modi-led government coming to power in 2014.

"Now, the fund meant for the needy people is being delivered directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer, he added.



