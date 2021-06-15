People From Karnataka, Gujarat Claimed To Feel Magnetic Effect In The Body After Getting Vaccinated

Several people had claimed that. After covid vaccinations, their body felt magnetic effects. The Udupi district, Karnataka, administration on Monday ordered Ramdas Shet, 50 years old, to undergo a medical examination after he claimed his body had developed "magnetic power" after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.



Previously, a video clip of metal objects such as coins and spoons sticking to and hanging from his body went viral on social media.

Shet stated that he had seen videos of people displaying "magnetic power" in their bodies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, he also tried it out of inquisitiveness. He wasn't sure if he had "magnetic power" prior to receiving the vaccine.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, stated in a statement that the vaccine will not create 'magnetic power' in the body. Mr. Shet was tested at the District Government Hospital in Udupi after taking his first dose on April 28. Metal objects became stuck to his forehead, stomach, hands, and other parts of his body, he said, adding that doctors are investigating.

According to Prof. Isloor, the available scientific literature shows that none of the recorded claims of so-called 'human magnets' are related to magnetism physics.

Similar cases had been witnessed across the country. A man from Banaskantha and another from Upleta in Gujarat claimed that coins and utensils were sticking to their bodies, sparking a huge debate. In a separate case where the vaccine has not yet been administered, a grandmother and her grandson from Surat are said to have developed a magnetic effect.

Another incident has been reported from Surat, where two family members living in Shubhashnagar Society in the Parbat Patiya area are said to have become magnetic. Poonam Jagtap, whose mother and son are said to have magnetic abilities, was initially skeptical of such an occurrence.

In recent days, videos on social media have shared falsely claiming that metal objects seen hanging on people's bodies have been induced by magnetism caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check said that the claims made on vaccines are baseless. It started that vaccines are not capable of causing a magnetic reaction in the human body. COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and contain no metal-containing ingredients. Mild side effects such as mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever are common after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

It also asked people not to fall for the misinformation regarding covid vaccines.