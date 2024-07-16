People in Haryana fed up with official portals: Deepender Hooda

Yamunanagar: Just ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda on Tuesday took out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in the Yamunanagar on the second day of the ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign started by the party and demanded answers against 10-year misrule of the BJP government.



“People said they are fed up with official portals and IDs (comprising Parivar Pehchan Patra) and are tired of visiting government departments.”

However, Deepender assured people that they would be freed from these “anti-people portals” if Congress forms a government.

“The people of Haryana have reduced the BJP to half in the Lok Sabha, and will now wipe them out in the Assembly elections.”

Deepender said ministers of the BJP government at the Centre come to Haryana only after asking for votes for the last 10 years. “They should also go by giving something to Haryana. Today, the Home Minister has come, so he must at least cancel the Agniveer Yojana, and announce the formation of the Ahir Regiment,” he said.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB ), he asked the Union Minister to tell why Haryana has the highest crime rate in the country. “Why is Haryana the highest drug addiction in the country? Why is Haryana the highest unemployment rate?” he asked,

The Member of Parliament from Rohtak said since the Union Home Minister is in Haryana, he should explain why the portal and family ID are not implemented in Gujarat like they are in Haryana. “Why did the BJP trap the people of Haryana in the web of portal and ID.”

Deepender said the ministers of the BJP government in the state should explain why the BJP has kept Yamunanagar in a bad condition for 10 years.