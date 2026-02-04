People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir continue to suffer from political subjugation, infrastructural decay

New Delhi: The Line of Control (LoC) that separates Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is no longer a military frontier but has evolved into a developmental fault line. While Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have seen structural transformations and economic revitalisation, PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) remain caught in political subjugation and infrastructural decay, a report has stated.

For years, the narrative regarding this region was dominated by conflict. However, a closer analysis of the 'Age of Development' showcases a different reality, according to a report in India Narrative. Two contrasting trajectories of governance started after the partition of 1947, one under India's democratic framework, which has prioritised inclusion and last mile delivery while other remains under Pakistan's occupation, defined by extraction and stagnation.

"As we stand in 2026, the data presents an undeniable verdict: while Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing structural transformations and economic revitalisation, PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan remain caught in a cycle of political subjugation and infrastructural decay," an opinion piece in India Narrative mentioned.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, India has projected the reorganisation of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as a step to have better governance. District Development Council elections in 2020 and legislative polls in 2024 were critical steps towards restoring representative governance in the region and welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan have been implemented in every district of the region.

In sharp contrast, PoJK continues to function under the Interim Constitution of 1974, which provides only limited self-governance while Pakistan fully controls key areas like defence and foreign affairs. The situation is even more precarious in PoGB as the region, despite the 2009 Empowerment and Self Governance Order, has not yet received the constitutional status in Pakistan. This systemic exclusion has triggered public outcry, with protests held over wheat prices, electricity tariffs, and the exploitation of local natural resources.

The disparity between PoJK, PoGB and Jammu and Kashmir is visible in infrastructure development as well. Projects like the Chenab Railway Bridge now connect Kashmir Valley with India’s national railway grid. Similarly, Zojila Tunnel, located at an altitude of nearly 11,500 feet, provides all-weather connectivity between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. In contrast, no railway links have been developed in PoGB and PoJK. Furthermore, infrastructure projects, including large dams like the Diamer Bhasha, remaining under Pakistan's control, with PoGB getting negligible revenue from the hydropower generated.

Tourism has experienced a massive revival in Jammu and Kashmir, with official data revealing that approximately 2.12 crore visitors in 2023, increasing to 2.36 crore in 2024, including over 65,000 foreign tourists. Projects supporting horticulture worth Rupees 307 crore were approved under centrally sponsored schemes for the financial year 2025-26.

Meanwhile, unemployment rate in Pakistan remains at 7.8 per cent, with local factors in PoJK making the situation even worse. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further increased Pakistan's control over local resources of PoGB, enabling external corporate entities to have control over construction and mining projects while local residents bear the environmental costs, according to the India Narrative opinion piece.

"The disparity extends deeply into human development. J&K stands tall with a literacy rate of 77.3 per cent (2025 estimates) and boasts a robust educational infrastructure that includes six institutes of national importance, such as IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and two AIIMS. The region hosts a total of 11 universities, ensuring quality education is accessible," the writer mentions.

The authorities in PoJK have claimed that the region has a literacy rate of 74 per cent, however, the infrastructure there reveals a different story. No consolidated data has emerged for PoJK and independent analysis showcase a decay in public infrastructure in far-flung regions like Kotli and Bhimber.



