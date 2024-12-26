People should take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana: PM

Amravati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Chief Secretaries of various state governments to ensure that the people use the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which is being implemented across the country till 2026-27, in large numbers. In this regard, on Thursday, from Delhi, he held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of various states on the progress of Metro Rail projects, construction of national highways, auction of mineral blocks, and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in various major cities across the country. Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Government of India approved the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024 to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower households to generate their own electricity. The scheme will be implemented across the country at a cost of Rs. 75,021 crore till the financial year 2026-27, he said.

He said that the scheme will be implemented by the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the national level and State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level. The Prime Minister said that the distribution utilities (DISCOMs or Power and Energy Departments, as the case may be) will be the State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state and UT levels. He said that under this scheme, DISCOMs should take steps to promote rooftop solar in their respective areas. He directed that timely steps should be taken on many facilitating issues such as availability of net meters, timely inspection and commissioning of installations, vendor registration and management, inter-departmental convergence for solarizing. He said that awareness should be created among the people about this scheme and that it should be taken advantage of in large numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the government's chief secretaries.

How does the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana scheme work? It provides a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems with a capacity of 2kW and 40% of the additional system cost for systems between 2 and 3kW capacity. The subsidy is capped at 3 kW capacity. At the current benchmark prices, this means a subsidy of Rs. 30,000 for a 1kW system, Rs. 60,000 for 2kW systems and Rs. 78,000 for systems of 3kW or more.

Who is eligible to apply for the Surya Ghar scheme?

* The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

* The house must have a roof suitable for installing solar panels.

* The house must have a valid electricity connection.

* The householder must not have received any other subsidy for solar panels.

How to apply for PYM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?

First, the interested consumer has to register on the national portal. This has to be done by selecting the state and the electricity distribution company. The national portal helps households by providing relevant information like suitable system sizes, benefits calculator, vendor rating etc. The consumers can select the vendor for the roof top solar unit they want to install.

Chief Secretary to the Government Neerabh Kumar Prasad participated virtually from Hyderabad in the video conference. Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K. Vijayanand, Principal Secretary, TR&B, Kanti Lal Dande, Secretary, Finance, Janaki, Commissioner, Mines, Praveen Kumar and others participated from the State Secretariat, Amaravati.

(Issued by: Director, Information, Public Relations, Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat)