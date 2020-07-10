People to watch on process of disengagement at LAC: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Amid reports of second round of talks with Chinese authorities on disengagement at Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said that people will watch the process and progress of the disengagement.

In a tweet on Friday Chidambaram said, "We are generally happy with the disengagement and de-escalation...People will keep a close watch on the Process and the Progress of disengagement...But let us remember, the declared goal is restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020."

As per reports top Indian and Chinese military officials will hold talks in the second phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh, the government had said on Thursday.

The delegates of both countries will discuss about removing tanks, artillery and additional forces in forward positions.

"The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," the External Affairs Ministry said.

The People's Liberation Army of China has called back troops from Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs, said reports.