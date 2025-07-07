People trying to divide communities at Pakistan’s behest must be identified & isolated: J&K LG

J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday that those trying to divide communities at the behest of Pakistan should be identified and isolated.

“People must identify and isolate those who, on the behest of the terrorist nation - Pakistan are trying to create a divide on communal lines. They are the enemies of peace and development, and we must stand united against such elements,” he said.

He also paid obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Teerathraj Lok Bhawan, in Anantnag, and participated in the Mahayagya organised by the Teerathraj Sidh Lakshmi Peeth Trust, where he prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of J&K.

“Teerathraj Lok Bhawan has remained the centre of our devotion and faith since ancient times. It is an occasion to spread awareness about spiritual heritage which emphasises on tolerance and acceptance of other religious traditions, viewing them as different paths leading towards the same ultimate truth,” he said.

He also interacted with the devotees and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

He emphasised unity in diversity and urged everyone to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and the values of selfless service.

He also extended his best wishes to the devotees for the forthcoming Mahakaal pilgrimage.

“There is an atmosphere of joy across J&K as devotees arrive for the holy Shri Amarnathji Yatra. Muharram processions were taken out peacefully, and today we have gathered here at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple. It's heartening to see communities celebrating together in unity and mutual respect,” he said.

He said that this is the true spirit of Jammu & Kashmir.