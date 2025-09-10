Petrol pump robbery foiled in Hazaribagh, three gang members held; arms and looted cash recovered

Hazaribagh: The Hazaribagh Police arrested three members of a criminal gang on Wednesday while they were preparing to loot a petrol pump, officials said.

Weapons, cartridges, mobile phones, and a part of the previously looted money were recovered from their possession.

According to police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe had received intelligence inputs about the gang’s plan to target a petrol pump in the town.

Acting swiftly, a special team was formed under the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer. The team launched a vehicle checking operation near the Mazar on Mission Road.

During the drive, police intercepted an Activa scooter without a number plate. On spotting the police, the two riders tried to flee but were overpowered. A search led to the recovery of a 7.65 mm pistol, five live cartridges, and mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested men, identified as Pankaj Kumar and Ritesh Kumar, revealed during interrogation that they were behind the August 15 robbery of the Khirgaon petrol pump’s manager.

Following their disclosures, police arrested another accused, petrol pump worker Rahul Kumar, and recovered Rs 50,000 from the looted amount.

Police officials said that all three accused have a history of criminal activity. Ritesh Kumar is named in a case under the Arms Act at Keredari police station (Case No. 96/24).

Pankaj Kumar is an accused in multiple cases, including Sadar police station (Case No. 117/24, robbery and Arms Act) and Bara Bazar police station (Case No. 244/25, BNS and Arms Act).

Authorities believe that interrogation of the trio could lead to the unearthing of several other incidents of robbery and illegal arms activity in the district.

The raiding team comprised police officers Amit Anand, Pankaj Kumar, and Sudhir Kumar, along with personnel from the Armed forces and the technical branch.