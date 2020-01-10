PFI Links To ISIS Suspects Nabbed By Delhi Police

New Delhi: The three ISIS suspects who were arrested by the counter-terrorism cell of Delhi police are said to have links to the radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI). There have been demands that PFI should be banned in the country.

The three extremists, Abdul Samad, Khaja Moiddeen and Syed Ali Nawaz have been described as ISIS recruiters.

All three were linked to a sub inspector's murder in Kerala. Khaja Moiddeen and others are allegedly also prime suspects in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader, Suresh Kumar. Hindu Munnani is seen as a radical right-wing outfit in Tamil Nadu.

Khaja Moiddeen was arrested earlier for conducting an indoctrination camp. During the course of interrogation by counter-terrorism experts in the Delhi police, he is said to have come across as a highly radicalised person with extremist views, according to media reports.

The UP government said that it had proof of PFI's involvement in the violence which marred anti-CAA protests in various cities and towns of the state. Violence erupted in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar, among other places, in the anti-CAA protests.

The PFI masquerades as a political party and agencies are taking a close look at the organisation. The funding and money trail of the PFI has also come under the scanner of Central agencies. On the basis of comprehensive information passed on by the UP government, the Enforcement Directorate is likely to look into the money laundering aspects of the funding pattern of PFI.