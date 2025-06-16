Live
PGI Hospital in Chandigarh aims to break own yoga record
Chandigarh: In the lead-up to the 11th International Day of Yoga, the PGI Hospital here on Monday said this time healthcare workers will break its own record of highest number practicing common yoga protocol on June 21.
Last year, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) set a record with the participation of 1,924 healthcare workers in a yoga event, which was officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records.
The PGIMER Yoga centre has been conducting 45-minute yoga sessions for patient’s caregivers, daily, since June 1 as a pre-celebration.
However, yoga for caregivers is a routine activity which is conducted twice a week at the PGIMER. Additionally, a yoga summer camp for children is currently being held. Director PGIMER Prof Vivek Lal said: “I appeal to healthcare workers of tricity to join PGI’s Yoga Day celebration on June 21 as it brings team spirit necessary for quality delivery of clinical services.”
Medical Superintendent Prof Vipin Kaushal added, “All the arrangements are in place. In case of rain, the event will be shifted to Zakir Hall.”
Dr Akshay Anand, Professor in-charge of the yoga centre, said: “Yoga is an evidence-based tool for holistic healthcare and important for worklife balance which is why, Y-break has been implemented in over 19 departments.”
Over 3,000 participants have registered for the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations.
Yoga offers numerous benefits for both mental and physical health. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, supports the management of hypertension and diabetes, alleviates chronic back pain, and improves posture, among other advantages.
The PGIMER has actively taken steps to integrate yoga into holistic healthcare and research, recognizing its vital role in promoting overall well-being.
Several studies are currently underway exploring the benefits of yoga and its integration into patient care, with the goal of enhancing treatment outcomes and supporting comprehensive rehabilitation.
Through its yoga centre, the PGIMER aims to offer a well-equipped facility for practicing yoga under the guidance of experienced trainers. This service is available to healthcare workers, staff, faculty, and patients alike.