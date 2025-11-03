Phalodi road accident: Minister Madan Dilawar announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims’ families

Jodhpur Minister-in-Charge Madan Dilawar on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the tragic road accident in which at least 15 passengers were killed.

The victims were returning from a visit to Kolayat in Bikaner when the horrific accident happened on the Bharatmala Expressway near Phalodi in Jodhpur late on Sunday night.

Describing the incident as “extremely tragic and unfortunate”, Jodhpur Minister-in-Charge Madan Dilawar on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Families who have lost three or more members will be given Rs 25 lakh. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 1 lakh.

The accident took place when a tempo traveler carrying devotees to Ramdevra rammed into a stationary trailer on the expressway at high speed. The impact crushed the front portion of the vehicle, leaving several passengers critically injured. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Dilawar expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and assured a thorough probe into the incident. He said that while some families are demanding additional compensation, “it is not possible to meet every demand, but all reasonable ones will definitely be considered.”

He noted that the compensation amount mirrors that provided in the recent Jaisalmer bus accident.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Bharatmala Expressway. Locals allege inadequate lighting, lack of signage, and illegal parking of heavy vehicles make night travel perilous. Residents claim truck drivers often park along the expressway to rest, leading to frequent fatal crashes.

“In most accidents on the Bharatmala Expressway, drivers are found to be at fault. If a vehicle hits a stationary trailer from behind, it indicates negligence,” Dilawar said. He added that investigators will also examine why the trailer was parked in a no-parking zone and whether proper lighting was available.

Eyewitnesses described a gruesome scene, with bodies lying scattered on the road and rescue teams working through the night amid chaos and sirens.