Phone repair shop owner stabbed to death

New Delhi: A man was allegedly stabbed to death for refusing three men to charge their mobile phone at his auto repair shop in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an officer said on Monday.

When the police responded to a call, they found that two people with stab wounds had been taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. "At the hospital, two injured men were identified as Veer Singh and Ram Kishan, both residents of Trilokpuri. Both had sustained stab injuries and were initially stated to be in stable condition," the officer said. During treatment, the condition of Veer Singh deteriorated, and he was referred to a higher centre, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Ram Kishan was discharged after preliminary medical treatment.

The police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that three unidentified people had come to Veer Singh's shop and asked him if they could charge a mobile phone. "When the shop owner refused, an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, one of the assailants allegedly took out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Singh. When Ram Kishan tried to intervene and stop the attack, he was also stabbed," the officer said.

Veer Singh succumbed at a private hospital.

Multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused.

Police are also checking CCTV footage from the surrounding locality, the officer said.