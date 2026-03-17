'Phool Walon Ki Sair' reflects city's shared cultural heritage

The 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' festival reflects Delhi's shared heritage and helps connect younger generations with their cultural roots, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. The Delhi Secretariat came alive with Shehnai music as the members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan presented customary 'Pankha' (floral banners) to the chief minister, a long-standing tradition associated with the festival. Under the festival dedicated to Hindu-Muslim unity, people offer floral Pankha at the Dargah of Sufi Saint Bakhtiyar Kaki and the Yogmaya temple in Mehrauli.

Last year, the festival was delayed as the necessary approval was not received from the authorities. Finally, it was held after the intervention of the then L-G V K Saxena. Gupta said 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' is much more than a festival and represents a remarkable example of Delhi's shared cultural heritage and spirit of harmony that defines the city. The Delhi government is committed to preserving and promoting the capital's historical traditions and cultural events. Such celebrations, she noted, help connect younger generations with their cultural roots while strengthening mutual respect and social harmony.

Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival plays an important role in reinforcing the city's shared cultural legacy.

He described 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' as a historic tradition that conveys a message of harmony, unity and brotherhood, while also allowing the younger generation to experience Delhi's rich cultural heritage. The festival, which is usually held in September-November, will be celebrated on March 15-21 this year. A series of cultural and religious programmes will be part of the festival.