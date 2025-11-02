Physical fitness vital for society’s growth: J&K L-G

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Sunday that physical fitness events like the ‘Kashmir Marathon’ prove that a society can, through physical and mental fitness and emotional stability, overcome its fatigue and use its strength in a disciplined manner.

The L-G was addressing the award ceremony of the second edition of the Kashmir marathon here today after the successful completion of the run. All the prizes of this marathon were lifted by Kenyan athletes.

The L-G said, “International events like this provide us an opportunity to showcase our handicrafts and handlooms in addition to the promotion of tourism.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the land of communal harmony and peace. I am grateful to PM Modi for the historical transformation of this land into a Jammu Kashmir of modernity and spirituality, which is today moving forward, driven by willing passion and resolution.

“I am sure you will cherish and notice the change & transformation and enjoy our hospitality. I call upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to use this international opportunity to showcase our unique tradition and culture. Showcase our arts and crafts,” he said.

He said that participants from 11 foreign countries have taken part in the marathon.

“I am proud to say that within just two years, the Kashmir marathon has become an international event. Let me tell our foreign friends that Jammu Kashmir is the crown jewel of India and it has a rich heritage and culture,” the L-G said.

He also said that he is hopeful that the ‘Jammu Marathon’ will also be started soon, and these international events will give economic support and a wider reach to our tourism.

“I a sure that in the days to come, this marathon will become the most beautiful marathon destination in the World. I once again thank all the winners, runners and participants of the Kashmir marathon 2025,” the L-G said.

He thanked the Tourism Department for the efficient organisation of the event.