Pichai sees key role for India in world AI

New Delhi: The true barometer of AI's success will be how widely the technology diffuses across society and India can play a key role, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday, describing this as a transformational moment for the country. Reflecting on India's progress over the past decade, Pichai said he felt a sense of nostalgia at how far the nation has come.

Pichai added that India is uniquely positioned in the AI era, with the opportunity to shape its trajectory not just as a vast user base, but also as a builder of cutting-edge solutions and a rule-shaper influencing global discourse. "I think of Google as a full-stack company. And I think India, obviously is going to be a full-stack player in AI.

I think it is important to be in a position to do that, and I think that's what this AI Summit is about, you have to make sure you're investing in all the foundational things you need, in the research, knowledge and institutions...the government playing a role in diffusing AI across the country and economy and making sure it's reaching people," he said at a media event held on the sidelines of the Summit.

AI diffusion would imply its deep adoption across sectors and in a way that benefits the average person on a day to day basis, be it farmer, student, doctor, or people at large. Replying to a question on what AI success will look like for India, and whether it would set the goal of being the largest user base, builder or developer or rule shapers, Pichai said: "I would say the progress is about diffusing the technology, and I think India can play a role in all three."