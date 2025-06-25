PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet

New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an immediate suspension of operations of all Boeing aircraft operated by Air India, pending a comprehensive safety audit.

The petition comes in the aftermath of a tragic Air India Boeing crash on the Ahmedabad–London route on June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members, along with 29 individuals on the ground.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ajay Bansal, urges the apex court to ensure stringent compliance with safety regulations and passenger service standards under the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Aircraft Rules, 1937.