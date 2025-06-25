Live
- Monsoon Knock Triggers Munneru Flood Fears: Retaining wall construction pace snags
- Cyberabad cops blow lid off betting syndicate; 4 held, 10 websites shut
- BJP shutdown in Narayanpet town
- CM to launch voter outreach drive in Kuppam on June 29
- Health Dept utilises drones in anti-mosquito operation
- Three die, 16 hurt as lorry hits stationary vehicles
- Horticulture to be expanded to 2,500 acres in Vizianagaram dist
- Woman jumps into well with two kids
- Seminar on ‘Career opportunities in mgmt edu’ on June 28
- PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet
PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet
Highlights
New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an immediate suspension of operations of all Boeing aircraft...
New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an immediate suspension of operations of all Boeing aircraft operated by Air India, pending a comprehensive safety audit.
The petition comes in the aftermath of a tragic Air India Boeing crash on the Ahmedabad–London route on June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members, along with 29 individuals on the ground.
The PIL, filed by advocate Ajay Bansal, urges the apex court to ensure stringent compliance with safety regulations and passenger service standards under the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Aircraft Rules, 1937.
Next Story