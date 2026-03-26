Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Political Understanding

Pinarayi Vijayan launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that despite being a national figure, Gandhi lacks even the basic understanding expected of a grassroots political worker. Vijayan questioned Gandhi’s approach, suggesting he is unwilling to learn or properly grasp political realities.

The remarks came in response to Gandhi’s recent allegations that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have an alleged covert alliance in Kerala. Gandhi pointed to the lack of progress in corruption cases against the chief minister as evidence of this supposed collusion.

Hitting back, Vijayan referred to the earlier stance taken by Congress leaders regarding legal action against Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He noted that Kejriwal was later discharged by a court, questioning whether such developments should also reflect on those who had demanded his arrest.

Gandhi, addressing a virtual rally ahead of the Kerala elections, maintained that both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP avoid accountability. He also criticised the state government’s policies, claiming they have contributed to rising unemployment among youth and controversial recruitment practices.

The political exchange comes as Kerala prepares for upcoming elections, intensifying the rivalry between major parties in the state.