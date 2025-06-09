Piyush Goyal leaves for Switzerland and Sweden to bolster India’s trade ties

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, commenced his official visit to Switzerland on Monday as part of a five-day tour during which, he will also visit Sweden to further strengthen trade ties.

This visit underscores India’s steadfast commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations, advancing robust trade and investment ties, and supporting a shared vision for resilient global growth, according to a Commerce and Industry Ministry statement.

The visit marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with two of Europe’s most innovative economies. Goyal’s meetings are designed to facilitate high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries, the statement said.

The minister will engage with global CEOs and prominent industry leaders in Switzerland to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment. The itinerary includes focused sectoral meetings with prominent Swiss industry leaders in areas such as Pharma and Life Sciences, and Precision Engineering/Machine Tools/High-tech Manufacturing.

The minister will also connect with the ICAI Zurich Chapter and interact with the Indian media. A significant highlight will be meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, fostering strong trade and diplomatic ties.

A significant component of the high-level visit to Switzerland will include a series of one-on-one meetings with leading Swiss companies. Indian industry representatives will also participate in these crucial engagements, fostering direct dialogue and exploring specific collaboration opportunities.

It will also feature participation in the 'Swissmem Industry Day' and a business roundtable with the Swiss Mechanical and Electrical (MEM) Industry, where deliberations will focus on the potential and opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

In Sweden, the minister will co-chair the 21st Session of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEISC) with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for Foreign Trade, and Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary to the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. These deliberations are aimed to reinforce the existing robust economic relationship and identify new opportunities for growth, aligning with India's long-term economic objectives and global partnerships, said the ministry.

Key engagements will involve an India-Sweden Business Leaders' roundtable and one-on-one meetings with leading Swedish companies. These discussions will cover a wide range of industries where Sweden excels, including advanced manufacturing, innovation, green technologies and sustainable solutions. Companies like Ericsson, Volvo Group, IKEA, Sandvik, Alfa Laval and SAAB are among those with a significant presence or interest in enhancing ties with India.

Goyal will also engage with the Indian diaspora and address media interactions, further strengthening the people-to-people connections and communicating the vision for the India-Sweden partnership.

This visit reflects the deepening alignment of strategic priorities between India and its European partners, aiming to translate high-level commitments into sustainable economic partnerships that foster innovation, resilience, and shared growth, the statement added.