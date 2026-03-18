Piyush Goyal to reach Chennai tomorrow as AIADMK–BJP seat-sharing talks near finalisation

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections formally announced, political activity across the State has intensified, with alliance negotiations and campaign strategies gathering pace. In this context, Union Minister and Tamil Nadu BJP election incharge, Piyush Goyal, is set to arrive in Chennai on March 19.

Piyush Goyal's arrival will mark a crucial phase in the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK.

Sources indicate that negotiations between the AIADMK and BJP have entered the final stages and are likely to be concluded within the next one or two days.

The talks are being closely watched as both parties attempt to strike a balance that reflects their electoral strengths and strategic priorities ahead of the high-stakes polls.

As part of the ongoing consultations, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to meet Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran today.

The meeting is seen as crucial in ironing out the remaining differences and finalising the contours of the alliance agreement.

Reports suggest that a formal seat-sharing pact between the AIADMK and BJP could be signed on March 20.

With the nomination process scheduled to begin on March 30, political parties are under pressure to finalise alliance arrangements and announce candidates without delay.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to secure at least 30 seats as part of the alliance. The party is also keen on contesting several high-profile urban constituencies in Chennai, including Velachery, Mylapore, and T. Nagar, which are considered politically significant due to their demographic composition and electoral visibility.

The arrival of Piyush Goyal is being viewed as a decisive step towards sealing the alliance structure and ensuring coordination between the BJP’s central leadership and its Tamil Nadu unit.

His visit is also expected to energise the party’s campaign efforts and provide strategic direction in the run-up to the elections.

With timelines tightening and political stakes rising, all eyes are now on Chennai, where key decisions on seat allocation and alliance dynamics are expected to be finalised within days, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest.



