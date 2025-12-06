Playing with fire: BJP accuses CM Mamata of polarisation for political gains

Kolkata: The BJP on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "playing with fire" by subtly "using" now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir to polarise people's sentiments in the state.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing with fire. Reports emerging from Beldanga in Murshidabad have triggered serious concern, with Mamata Banerjee using 'suspended' TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to polarise Muslim sentiment for political gain," BJP Information Technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya said in a social media post issued on Saturday afternoon.

In his post, Malviya had claimed that Kabir's supporters had been seen carrying bricks to construct what he claimed would be a Babri Mosque.

"West Bengal Police are backing Kabir and have provided security for the activity," Malviya added.

In his post, Malviya had further pointed out that Beldanga was one of the most "communally sensitive" regions of the state, with a long and troubled history of clashes.

"Any organised unrest here could lead to a blockade of NH-12, a lifeline that connects North Bengal to the rest of the state. Such a scenario would have grave consequences for law and order, mobility, and not just the state's internal cohesion but also national security," Malviya claimed.

He also observed that the mosque project is not a religious effort but a political one, designed to "inflame" emotions and "consolidate" vote banks.

"Far from serving the community, they warn it poses a serious threat to Bengal's stability, risking heightened tensions and even the fragmentation of the state's social fabric. But Mamata Banerjee will not stop at anything, even if it means pushing West Bengal towards turmoil," Malviya added.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that it has recently suspended Kabir for anti-party activities.