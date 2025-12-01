Plea filed in Calcutta HC against fresh recruitment of non-teaching staff

Kolkata: A fresh petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Monday challenging the new recruitment process for Group-C and Group-D non-teaching posts in state-run schools in West Bengal.

The vacancies have arisen after the Supreme Court, in April this year, cancelled the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) entire 2016 panel of teaching and non-teaching appointments.

Justice Amrita Sinha's single-judge bench admitted the petition. The matter will be heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday, as Wednesday is the last day for submission of applications for the fresh recruitment process for non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories.

In the petition, the petitioners have alleged serious irregularities in WBSSC’s classification of “untainted” and “tainted” candidates from the 2016 panel. They said that several “tainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel, who have proven beyond doubt of securing jobs paying money, have managed to get their names in the list for the “untainted” category.

Similarly, the petitioners have claimed that several “untainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel have been dropped from the list.

As per the Supreme Court’s verdict earlier this year, while the “untainted” non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel will get the chance to participate in the fresh recruitment process, the identified “tainted” non-teaching staff from the same panel will be denied the chance.

Already, a couple of cases have been at the Calcutta High Court regarding the fresh recruitment of teaching staff. And now, on Monday, a case has been filed regarding the fresh recruitment of non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a Supreme Court division bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed a review petition seeking reconsideration of its April order that cancelled around 26,000 school jobs recommended by the WBSSC in 2016.

The apex court had scrapped the entire panel after the state education department and the WBSSC repeatedly failed to produce separate lists distinguishing “tainted” candidates from “untainted” ones, as required.