PM condoles noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh's demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and said he will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.





Ghosh died on Wednesday morning while he was in isolation at his residence after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said.

Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

Ghosh, 89, was found to be COVID-positive on April 14.

Considered to be having authority on Rabindranath Tagore, Ghosh is known for 'Adim Lata - Gulmomay' and 'Murkha Baro Samajik Nay', among other books.