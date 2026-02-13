PM Greets Tarique Rahman on Victory - India Stands with Democratic Bangladesh

Congratulations message WAS shared to Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader from Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on the big win.

The party claimed for a decisive win and Tarique Rahman poll victory in parliamentary elections. PM assert that India will continue to support democratic Bangladesh and better India Bangladesh relations.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi conveyed his "warm congratulations" to Rahman for securing the BNP to victory.

The Prime Minister said, "I express my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to an important victory in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your headship".

On X, even the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reposted message of PM congratulates Tarique Rahman.

PM Modi's message came as the BNP stated that it had won the majority of the seats in the parliamentary polls. As per the Media reports, the party had crossed the mark of 151-seat mark obligatory to form the government. However, the Election Commission is yet to make a formal announcement of the end results.

In a statement on X, the BNP's media cell said the party was set to form the next government after winning a majority of seats.

The polls were held to elect a new government to replace the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which assumed office 18 months ago following the end of the Awami League regime in August 2024. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party was after disbanded.

The election was broadly viewed as a straight contest between the BNP and its previous ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.