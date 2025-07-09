PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Jamnagar to provide affordable medicines to all

Jamnagar: In a major boost to affordable healthcare in Gujarat, Jamnagar MP Poonamben Maadam inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra on Wednesday at Guru Gobind Government Hospital.

The event saw the presence of the city's Mayor, BJP leaders, and the District Chief, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra, part of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), aims to make quality medicines accessible to all, particularly the economically weaker sections, at significantly lower prices. The initiative fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “quality healthcare for all.”

Speaking to IANS, Maadam said, “We are committed to making healthcare affordable and accessible to the people. This Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a step towards that goal. I urge citizens to buy medicines from here — they are effective, safe, and far more affordable than branded alternatives.”

She emphasised that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer a wide range of essential medicines, from diabetes care to daily health needs, at reduced prices. Several such Kendras have already been established across Jamnagar city to cater to the local population.

Launched in November 2016, the PMBJP is a flagship initiative by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. The goal is to make high-quality generic medicines available at affordable rates through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. These generic alternatives match the quality and efficacy of branded drugs while easing the financial burden on patients.

The PMBJP currently offers an impressive product basket of over 2,000 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering a broad range of therapeutic categories. This ensures that citizens can find effective treatments without compromising on quality.

The scheme has witnessed exponential growth. As of October 20, 2024, Jan Aushadhi medicine sales for the financial year 2024-25 had already crossed Rs 1,000 crore, a testament to the program’s success and public trust. Notably, in September 2024 alone, the sales touched Rs 200 crore.

The number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has skyrocketed from just 80 in 2014 to more than 14,000 today — a 170-fold increase in a decade. This expansion demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to reaching every corner of India with affordable and reliable healthcare solutions.

With growing support from citizens and government alike, the PMBJP continues to transform India’s healthcare landscape — one affordable medicine at a time.



