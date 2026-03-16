PM lauds Birla's leadership after no-trust move fails

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praising him for his composure, impartiality and leadership after a no-confidence motion against him was defeated in the House. Modi also lauded him for upholding parliamentary decorum and ensuring the dignity of democratic institutions.

Modi wrote, "The no-confidence motion brought against you in the Lok Sabha has been rejected by the House. Just as the House clearly rejected this political act, I also congratulate the members of the House for this. After the motion was defeated, I carefully listened to the statement you made in the House. The balance, patience, and clarity with which you referred to parliamentary history, the responsibilities of the Speaker, and the supremacy of rules is highly impressive.” The PM further praised the Speaker for safeguarding democratic norms, emphasizing that "no one in this House is above the rules". "The responsibility of the Lok Sabha Speaker is not just to conduct proceedings but also to safeguard democratic traditions, rules, and the institutional dig