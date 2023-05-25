Live
- Visakhapatnam: 'Eruvaka' to empower farming communities through many platforms
- Watch The Viral Video Of The Senior Citizens Singing And Dancing Together
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute house site pattas today
- TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana High Court refuses to grant stay on group-1 prelims exams
- AP students excel in TS EAMCET
- One killed in fresh violence in Manipur
- New Delhi: Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted in ICU
- MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant
- TS mulls grand decennial fete
- Watch The Viral Video Of Korean Man Speaking Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent
PM lauds ruling party, Oppn presence at Indian event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that he used every moment during his six-day tour across three countries for India's good as BJP workers and supporters accorded him a warm welcome on his return
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that he used every moment during his six-day tour across three countries for India's good as BJP workers and supporters accorded him a warm welcome on his return. Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outside the Palam airport here, he noted that not only Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and that country's ruling party functionaries but a former prime minister and opposition members were present as well during the Indian community's programme in Sydney where he had spoken. "This was the atmosphere of democracy that everyone joined in the Indian community's programme," Modi said, lauding this show of "democratic soul and strength".
Everyone accorded respect to the Indian representative, and it was not about Modi's glory but about India's strength, he added. His comments came against the backdrop of opposition parties, including the Congress and many of those in power in several states, announcing their boycott of the new Parliament building's inauguration by him on Sunday.
The prime minister, though, made no direct mention of this in his speech.