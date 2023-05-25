PM lauds ruling party, Oppn presence at Indian event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that he used every moment during his six-day tour across three countries for India's good as BJP workers and supporters accorded him a warm welcome on his return. Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outside the Palam airport here, he noted that not only Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and that country's ruling party functionaries but a former prime minister and opposition members were present as well during the Indian community's programme in Sydney where he had spoken. "This was the atmosphere of democracy that everyone joined in the Indian community's programme," Modi said, lauding this show of "democratic soul and strength".

Everyone accorded respect to the Indian representative, and it was not about Modi's glory but about India's strength, he added. His comments came against the backdrop of opposition parties, including the Congress and many of those in power in several states, announcing their boycott of the new Parliament building's inauguration by him on Sunday.

The prime minister, though, made no direct mention of this in his speech.