PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Turning AI Summit Into Platform For ‘Dirty Politics’

Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Indian National Congress over its “shirtless” protest during the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, alleging that the party converted an international forum into a stage for what he described as “gandi aur nangi” politics.

Addressing a public rally in Meerut after inaugurating development projects worth nearly ₹12,930 crore, including the launch of the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro extension, the Prime Minister said the Congress had crossed all limits and embarrassed the country at a global event attended by representatives from over 80 nations.

He remarked that while political rivalry is part of democracy, the summit was a national programme and not affiliated with any single party. According to him, such actions reflected ideological bankruptcy and harmed India’s global image. He also claimed that other opposition parties did not support the protest and stood for national pride.

During his speech, Mr. Modi further alleged that repeated disruptions in Parliament by Congress leaders were affecting legislative functioning and even limiting opportunities for their own allies to speak. Without naming individuals, he added that leadership aspirations must be earned through public trust rather than protests.