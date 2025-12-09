PM Modi advised NDA allies to work with unity to take country forward: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that all NDA MPs congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the alliance's historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Rijiju said, "At the Parliamentary Party meeting, on behalf of the entire NDA leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated with a victory garland and congratulated for the splendid victory in the Bihar elections."

He mentioned that the Prime Minister, during the meeting, provided guidance on how to work for the state and region.

"He spoke about implementing reforms in every sector to make life easier for the common man. He gave instructions to ensure that no citizen faces any inconvenience. He stated that there should be no laws or rules that unnecessarily harass the common man," Rijiju mentioned.

"What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in his third term has been witnessed by the public, and he has asked all NDA allies to work with greater speed and unity to take the country forward more rapidly," the Union Minister added, adding that the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all NDA allies for their "excellent performance" in the Vice Presidential election.

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jaiswal, along with several other NDA Members of Parliament, received and facilitated the Prime Minister upon his arrival. The meeting is currently underway.

The gathering comes a day after PM Modi met the NDA MPs from Bihar on Monday, marking their first interaction after the coalition's historic victory in the state's Assembly elections.

Additionally, Rijiju noted that the Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on Tuesday over the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls in 12 states/UTs. He mentioned that the discussion will continue until Wednesday if it cannot be concluded on Tuesday.

On the 'Vande Mataram' discussion in the Upper House of Parliament, Rijiju said, "In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the discussion on Vande Mataram today; it will be a two-day discussion."

Slamming the Opposition, he said, "We will clear out the false narrative created by some Opposition leaders. Some of them are saying that the discussion on Vande Mataram is being held because of the upcoming Bengal election. How can they do this? The 150 years of Vande Mataram are completed in November; we don't decide the anniversaries. Does someone celebrate their birthdays in advance? When the 150 years are completed this year, we will celebrate it now."