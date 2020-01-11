PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the bus accident resulting in a fire which claimed more than 20 lives in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in the tragedy. The accident took place when a bus exploded into flames after it hit a stationary truck on Friday.

The private sleeper bus erupted into flames near Chiloi village under Chibramau police station limits, killing more than 20 people. Passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident with doors and windows shut when the bus caught fire leaving at least 20 of them charred.

PM Modi took to the popular microblogging site, Twitter to express his grief over the horrific road accident. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.





उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express his sadness over the accident in Kannauj which claimed the lives of 20 bus passengers. He sent his condolences to families and friends of those killed in the horrific bus tragedy and wished the injured a fast recovery.





कन्नौज (उत्तर प्रदेश) में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस भीषण हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों व दोस्तों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर अपनी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ और घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 11, 2020

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi expressed his shock over the death of 20 people in the bus accident and conveyed his condolences to victims of the bereaved families.





कन्नौज में सड़क हादसे में बस और ट्रक के टक्कर में लगी भीषण आग से 20 लोगों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं ।



मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 11, 2020

Police stated that the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and was carrying more than 45 passengers. At least 21 people have been rescued from the bus and admitted to hospital. Police officials say that prima facie the explosion of diesel tank following the collision could have led to the fire.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rushed his cabinet colleague Ram Naresh Agnihotri to the scene of the accident on Friday night and also sought a report from the District Magistrate of Kannauj. He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs.2 lakhs to the next of kin of the victims in the tragedy and Rs.50,000 to the injured.