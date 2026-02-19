PM Modi and Dutch counterpart Schoof vow to enhance cooperation in technology and innovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi as both India and the Netherlands vowed to further strengthen cooperation in technology and innovation and leverage new opportunities in bilateral economic partnership.

"Both leaders exchanged views for harnessing AI as an enabler for economic and social transformation. The leaders noted the conclusion of India-EU FTA negotiations and reiterated their commitment to work for its early implementation. They agreed to further strengthen India-Netherlands cooperation in technology and innovation and leverage new opportunities in our economic partnership. Both leaders committed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs stated after the meeting.

India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship based on shared democratic values and multi-faceted cooperation in diverse areas. The two countries have a Strategic Partnership on Water covering extensive cooperation and knowledge sharing in flood management, clean water technologies, amongst other domains.

Prime Minister Modi had met Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last November, noting that the bilateral partnership between the two nations is growing rapidly in sectors like energy, technology, innovation and water resources.

During their meeting last year, the two leaders had discussed the possibilities of expanding mutual investments through the Strategic Partnership.

Schoof had highlighted that both countries work closely together in the areas of trade, security and innovation and the Netherlands is the fourth largest investor in India worldwide.

"In a rapidly changing world, it is important that we can continue to count on each other," he had posted on X after the Jo'burg meeting.

In December, both countries also held the 13th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, discussing ways to further strengthen the partnership in sectors such as critical technologies and innovation including semiconductors and AI, science and technology, green hydrogen and shipping, defence and security, as well as priority areas of Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH agenda).

The two sides had reiterated their intent to provide strategic dimension to bilateral ties in various sectors. According to the MEA, India and Netherlands also welcomed the increasing interactions and exchanges at the highest political levels which has provided constant guidance and momentum to the bilateral ties.

Both countries noted the continued importance of people-to-people ties and cultural relations for the bilateral ties, calling the Indian community in the Netherlands an important bridge between the two countries.



