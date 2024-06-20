PM Modi And Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, during which they discussed enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

"Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming presidency," PM Modi tweeted.

"We discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, rooted in our civilizational ties," he added.

In April, Indonesia's electoral commission officially declared Subianto as president-elect.