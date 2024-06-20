Live
PM Modi And Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto discussed enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia during a phone call.
- PM Modi congratulated Subianto on his upcoming presidency.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, during which they discussed enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.
"Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming presidency," PM Modi tweeted.
"We discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, rooted in our civilizational ties," he added.
In April, Indonesia's electoral commission officially declared Subianto as president-elect.
