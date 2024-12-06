PM Modi and Kharge’s Rare Moment of Laughter on Mahaparinirvan Diwas Goes Viral

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Delhi: On Dr. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, a Mahaparinirvan Diwas program was held in the Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) paid tribute to Ambedkar's portrait. An interesting scene unfolded afterward when Prime Minister Modi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) greeted each other and shared a brief conversation, laughing together. Scenes of this interaction are circulating widely on social media.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and other dignitaries were also present to pay their respects. During the event, Kharge approached Modi, shook hands, and exchanged pleasantries. The two leaders, known for their political differences and frequent criticisms of each other, were seen laughing and chatting in a rare moment of camaraderie. These scenes quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.

In a tweet, Modi said:

"Dr. BR Ambedkar's tireless struggle for equality and human dignity will continue to inspire generations. Today, we remember his contribution and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling his vision."

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM @narendramodi Lok Sabha speaker @ombirlakota and other leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns on the occasion of 69th #MahaparinirvanDiwas. pic.twitter.com/upyC4TR2S8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 6, 2024



