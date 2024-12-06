Live
- A nutrient-packed start to your day
- Supreme Court issues notices to Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case
- Fashion Styling Hacks for Skinny Girls: Elevate Your Look with Confidence
- Amid cash row in RS, Singhvi seeks CCTV footage, gives locking ‘solution’
- Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: Honouring India’s Bravehearts with Pride and Gratitude
- Casual yet stylish office outfits for all-day comfort
- Motorola G35 5G: India Launch Price and Full Specifications Unveiled
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar launch "Coding School" at Gopalpet KGBV
- Pawan Kalyan’s viral phrase ‘Seize the Ship’ becomes a film title
- Medha Shankar raises the bar at GQ India event
Just In
PM Modi and Kharge’s Rare Moment of Laughter on Mahaparinirvan Diwas Goes Viral
"PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge share a rare moment of laughter during Mahaparinirvan Diwas tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar in Parliament, sparking viral reactions."
On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar.
Delhi: On Dr. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, a Mahaparinirvan Diwas program was held in the Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) paid tribute to Ambedkar's portrait. An interesting scene unfolded afterward when Prime Minister Modi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) greeted each other and shared a brief conversation, laughing together. Scenes of this interaction are circulating widely on social media.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and other dignitaries were also present to pay their respects. During the event, Kharge approached Modi, shook hands, and exchanged pleasantries. The two leaders, known for their political differences and frequent criticisms of each other, were seen laughing and chatting in a rare moment of camaraderie. These scenes quickly went viral.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar.
In a tweet, Modi said:
"Dr. BR Ambedkar's tireless struggle for equality and human dignity will continue to inspire generations. Today, we remember his contribution and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling his vision."