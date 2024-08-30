PM Modi Apologizes To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj For Statue Collapse, Reaffirms Reverence Amid Maharashtra Outrage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, expressed a heartfelt apology to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those offended by the recent collapse of the warrior king's statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. The 35-foot statue, which PM Modi had unveiled just eight months prior, collapsed, causing significant embarrassment to the ruling Mahayuti government as Assembly elections draw near.

Addressing an event in Palghar, PM Modi stated, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king to us; he is our deity. Today, I humbly bow before him and apologize to my deity."

The Prime Minister’s apology comes in response to growing outrage in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is held in the highest regard, and his legacy is a deeply sensitive issue.

"As soon as I arrived, my first act was to apologize to Shivaji Maharaj for the statue's collapse. I also extend my apologies to those hurt by this incident," PM Modi added, as the government seeks to manage the situation ahead of the polls.

In a pointed remark directed at the opposition, which has been vocal about the issue, PM Modi said, "Some people continuously criticize Veer Savarkar but refuse to apologize for disrespecting him."

The ruling alliance, consisting of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and BJP, has faced challenges over the incident, with differing responses from its members. Notably, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) expressed its dissatisfaction with the Shinde government over the statue's collapse.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed deep regret, saying he would not hesitate to apologize to Shivaji Maharaj for the incident, even if it meant doing so a hundred times.

The statue, which honored the founder of the Maratha Empire, collapsed on August 26 due to strong winds and heavy rainfall at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. CM Shinde attributed the collapse to these weather conditions.

Earlier in Palghar, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port, a significant project with an estimated cost of Rs 76,000 crores. He highlighted that the port would be the largest in terms of depth globally and emphasized its importance in creating employment and fostering development in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister urged voters not to forget those who oppose Maharashtra's progress, as he also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 218 fisheries projects worth approximately Rs 1,560 crores.