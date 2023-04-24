PM Modi arrives at Kochi in traditional Kerala attire

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kochi on Monday evening for his two-day trip to Kerala, dressed in typical local attire.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a 1.8 km long road show, the first ever by Modi in Kochi.

The security has been beefed in Kochi since Sunday and there have been a steady flow of BJP workers from various parts of the state to Kochi since Monday morning, who are lining up on either dise of the roads demarcated for the Prime Minister's roadshow.

The roadshow will end at the S.H. College ground where Modi will address a large gathering.

He will then return to the private resort where he is staying where he scheduled to meet church heads.

On Tuesday, he will go state capital Thiruvananthapuram to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharath and launch a slew of projects befroe leaving for Surat in the aftenoon.