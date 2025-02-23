PM Modi arrives in Bhopal for inauguration of GIS-2025

Bhopal : With Madhya Pradesh all set for the Global Investment Summit (GIS) and with high expectations of new economic and industrial growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of the event arrived in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after receiving Prime Minister Modi at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal said, his arrival will give a new energy for the development journey of Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will chair a meeting with BJP leaders at Kushabhau Thakare Auditorium. All BJP MPs and MLAs along with the party's organisational leaders will attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that during the meeting, PM Modi will share his experiences and will give valuable guidance for progressive development of the state.

“We are fortunate to meet him and seek PM Modi’s guidance,” the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan making him the first Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh to do so.

“This is the first time that a Prime Minister will stay for a night at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also visited Raj Bhavan during his Bhopal visit but he spent the night at a private place. Therefore, it would be a historic moment for Madhya Pradesh,” said the Chief Minister.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal.

The GIS will serve as an important platform for establishing Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub. It will include departmental summits, and specialised sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism, and MSMEs, among others. It will also include international sessions like the Global South conference, Latin America and Caribbean sessions, and special sessions for key partner countries.

Three major industrial exhibitions will also be held during the summit. The auto show will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions, while the textile and fashion expo will highlight the state's expertise in traditional and modern textile manufacturing.

The ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organisations, over 300 prominent industry leaders from India and policymakers among others will participate in the summit.