PM Modi Arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit After Successful Visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday to attend the the G20 Summit on November 18-19. This is the second stop of his three-nation tour.

Before reaching Brazil, PM Modi completed a "productive" visit to Nigeria. In Nigeria, he held talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and met with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed his arrival in Brazil. They posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit." The MEA also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport.

PM Modi shared his excitement on X, saying, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to fruitful talks with world leaders."

At the G20 Summit, PM Modi will join Brazil and South Africa as part of the G20 Troika. Other leaders attending include Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

After the summit, PM Modi will visit Guyana from November 19-21, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. He has been invited by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Before leaving for Brazil, PM Modi expressed his hopes for the summit, saying, "Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions and strengthening bilateral cooperation."

During his visit to Nigeria, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), becoming only the second foreign dignitary to receive the honor, after Queen Elizabeth II.

This visit was also historic, as it marked the first time in 17 years that an Indian Prime Minister had traveled to Nigeria.