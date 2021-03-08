X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

PM Modi bought goods prepared by women Entrepreneurs on the eve of women's day

PM Modi bought goods prepared by women Entrepreneurs on the eve of women’s day
x

PM Modi bought goods prepared by women Entrepreneurs on the eve of women’s day 

Highlights

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated women in a unique way.

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated women in a unique way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did some

special shopping on Monday, PM Modi informed via tweet that he bought goods prepared by women entrepreneurs, designers and also shared their links.

1. Tamil Nadu Shawls

2. Tribal painting

3. Naga shawl bought from Nagaland

4. Khadi Madhubani Stole

5. File folder made of jute of Bengal

6. Assam's Gamusa

7. Palm craft of Kerala

The special thing in this purchase of Prime Minister Modi is that most of these goods have been purchased from the places where assembly elections are going to be

held. These include states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X