PM Modi bought goods prepared by women Entrepreneurs on the eve of women’s day 

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated women in a unique way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did some

special shopping on Monday, PM Modi informed via tweet that he bought goods prepared by women entrepreneurs, designers and also shared their links.

1. Tamil Nadu Shawls

2. Tribal painting

3. Naga shawl bought from Nagaland

4. Khadi Madhubani Stole

5. File folder made of jute of Bengal

6. Assam's Gamusa

7. Palm craft of Kerala

Be it entrepreneurship or education, sports or startups, safety or security, health or rights, in every domain, reforms are clearing the path for #NariShakti of New India.



Know more about the era of women-led development in this booklet on NaMo App: https://t.co/xsj90ljHoZ pic.twitter.com/HWlSOZvLZL — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) March 8, 2021

The special thing in this purchase of Prime Minister Modi is that most of these goods have been purchased from the places where assembly elections are going to be



held. These include states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala.