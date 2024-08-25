PM Modi Calls For Youth Participation In Politics, Highlights Space Sector Achievements In 'Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasized that numerous developments in 21st century India are laying the groundwork for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). He reiterated his Independence Day call for 100,000 youth without political backgrounds to enter politics, noting the wide response it has received.

Modi drew parallels to the freedom movement, where people from diverse backgrounds contributed without political affiliations. He stressed the need to revive this spirit for achieving a developed India and strengthening democracy.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the enthusiasm of young people willing to join politics, highlighting their need for proper guidance and opportunities. He mentioned feedback received through letters and social media, where youth expressed concerns about family politics suppressing new talent.

During the broadcast, Modi engaged with young entrepreneurs leading space start-ups, who shared their work and praised India's growing space ecosystem. He noted that recent reforms in the space sector have significantly benefited the country's youth.

Modi also mentioned India's first National Space Day, celebrated on August 23rd to commemorate the anniversary of the successful Moon landing. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in environmental improvement, highlighting the work of various organizations and individuals in this field.