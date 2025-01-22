Live
PM Modi Celebrates 10 Years of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Movement
The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative marks its 10th anniversary, with PM Modi praising its success in improving child sex ratios and promoting girls' education.
The ruling NDA government has achieved another major milestone as the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement celebrates 10 years of success and achievement.
Introduced on January 22, 2015, the campaign has seen participation from people across all walks of life over the last decade, eventually paving the way for tremendous success.
As a result, the child sex ratios in several districts have witnessed remarkable improvement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the X platform to appreciate the campaign and thank the stakeholders
“Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life, ” He wrote on X.
He further adderd: “#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.”
“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality.”
“I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao”