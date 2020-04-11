PM Modi: Centre-States Should Fight Coronavirus Together

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers of all states in his video interaction with them on Saturday, that the Centre and state governments should fight COVID-19 together. PM Modi assured them that he was available to the state leaders on a 24 x 7 basis.

PM Modi asked the chief ministers for their suggestions and said that a common strategy must be evolved by all states which could be implemented on a countrywide basis. The country needs to come together to recover from the losses which had been incurred during this period, PM Modi is reported to have said. He also said that the feedback of all the chief ministers would be taken into account.

The Health Ministry is reported to have given a presentation before the chief ministers came forward with their suggestions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown period till April 30. He also is said to have told the prime minister that the lockdown should be enforced across the country for it to be effective. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sought an extension of the lockdown, according to TV networks. She added that small traders should be permitted to function during this period.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the proposal to extend the lockdown period till April 30. The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh supported the demand for extension of a lockdown and asked relief for industry and agriculture. Capt. Singh sought insurance cover for frontline health workers in the battle against COVID-19.