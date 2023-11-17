  • Menu
PM Modi Condemns Israel-Palestine Conflict, Advocates Diplomacy And Humanitarian Aid

Highlights

  • 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict at the Voice of the Global South Summit, expressing condemnation for civilian casualties.
  • 2. Emphasizing India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, he discloses the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, urging Global South unity for the greater global good in challenging times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condemnation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas during his address at the Voice of the Global South Summit on Friday. Addressing the "new challenges" in the West Asia region, PM Modi emphasized India's approach of exercising restraint in the conflict.

During his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of dialogue and diplomacy, stating, "We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas."

Furthermore, PM Modi informed the audience that India has provided humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, a gesture that followed his conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He underscored the need for unity among the countries of the Global South for the greater global good during these challenging times. The Prime Minister's remarks reflect India's commitment to peaceful diplomatic solutions and its concern for the well-being of civilians affected by the conflict.

X