PM Modi condoles death of Omar's uncle, praises decision on no gathering

Srinagar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's uncle and praised Omar for his decision to avoid any large gathering in his hour of grief.

In a condolence message on the death of Mohd Ali Mattoo, the husband of Omar's aunt, Suriya Abdullah, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, "Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace.

"In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India's fight against COVID-19".

Keeping in mind his social and moral responsibility, Omar Abdullah had requested all those who might gather to express condolences, "My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness.

At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul."

The deceased was buried on Monday and Omar Abdullah was among the few members of the family who shouldered the coffin at the small funeral procession.