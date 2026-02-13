PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman As BNP Secures Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his congratulations to Tarique Rahman after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party registered a decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections. In a message shared on X, Modi said the outcome reflected the trust placed by the people of Bangladesh in Rahman’s leadership.

Reiterating India’s approach towards its eastern neighbour, Modi said New Delhi would continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh, and expressed his willingness to work closely with the new leadership to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared development objectives.

The elections marked Bangladesh’s first nationwide polls since the 2024 student-led uprising that resulted in the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. As vote counting neared completion, the Rahman-led BNP and its allies had secured a clear majority, winning 177 seats out of the constituencies counted so far.

Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies followed with victories in 53 seats, according to the latest figures. Counting was still underway in several constituencies at the time of reporting, but the results firmly indicated a return to power for the BNP and a significant shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape.