PM Modi Criticizes Opposition's 'INDIA' Coalition, Stresses Uniting Power Of NDA

On the day when opposition parties came together to form their 'INDIA' coalition to challenge the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that alliances formed for the sake of power, based on dynastic politics, casteism, and regionalism, are detrimental to the country. Speaking at a crucial meeting with leaders of the constituents of the BJP-led coalition, Modi emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unites the people of India, while the opposition divides them.



He highlighted the NDA's 25-year journey as a period of accelerating the country's progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. Modi described the NDA as a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations, focusing on the development of states for the overall development of the nation. Amidst efforts towards a developed India, he praised the NDA for exemplifying the spirit of collective endeavor ("sabka prayas").

Modi pointed out that political alliances have a long tradition in the country, but alliances formed based on negativity have never been successful. He recalled that in the 1990s, the Congress party used alliances to create instability in the country, while the NDA was formed during that period to bring stability.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of stable governments in making decisions that shape the nation's direction. He cited the confidence of the world in India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure and the subsequent nine years as examples of the positive outcomes of stable governance. Modi highlighted the NDA's constructive politics during their time in opposition and their commitment to not obstructing the country's development.

Modi also criticized opposition governments that hinder the implementation of central schemes in their states or slow down their progress. He warned that alliances formed out of power compulsion, corruption intentions, dynastic politics, casteism, and regionalism are harmful to the country.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises 38 parties, and their leaders were warmly welcomed with flower bouquets, stoles, and dhol beats upon their arrival at the venue. Prime Minister Modi was greeted by various NDA leaders, including J P Nadda, Eknath Shinde, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Neiphiu Rio, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Modi engaged with the leaders, exchanging greetings, and even shared a hug with Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) after being greeted by him.