PM Modi Discusses Welfare Scheme Implementation With BJP Chief Ministers And Deputies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussionssion Saturday with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, focusing on ensuring the full implementation of welfare schemes for targeted beneficiaries.



According to sources, Modi highlighted the efforts of BJP governments to support various segments of society, especially the poor. He expressed on X, "Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfill the aspirations of the people."



The "mukhyamantri parishad," organized regularly by the BJP, aims to review key state schemes, adopt best governance practices, and ensure the effective delivery of central government welfare initiatives.



Union ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda, along with Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha), attended the first day of the two-day meeting. Chief Ministers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh also participated.



The leaders occasionally assessed the political situation, especially following the recent Union budget presentation, which drew opposition criticism for favoring Bihar and Andhra Pradesh over other states. This meeting is also significant as it follows the Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP's performance was below expectations, resulting in the loss of its majority in the Lower House of Parliament. Despite political discussions, the central focus remained on governance issues. The previous meeting of this nature was held in February.

