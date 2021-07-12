PM Modi expresses concern over heavy rains in Himachal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and said the situation is being closely monitored.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the state government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas."

Amid massive rush of tourists to the northern hill state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods in the state due to heavy rainfall have brought normal life to to a standstill. Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Monday led to a flash flood-like situation with washing away of roadside parked cars and partially damaging houses as Manjhi River in the state was seen to be flowing with enormous rush.

However, there was no loss to human life.

Dharamsala, some 250 km from the state capital, recorded the precipitation of 119 mm, the highest ever in this monsoon.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 13, in its earliest onset in the past 21 years. Its normal arrival in the state is June 26. Since its arrival the hill state largely saw dominant rains.