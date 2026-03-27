PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm birthday wishes to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, praying for his long life and good health.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings, highlighting his wishes for the well-being of the Congress leader who currently heads Himachal Pradesh.

In his post, PM Modi said, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long life and wonderful health.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to the Chief Minister on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji. I wish you a happy and healthy life. I hope that Himachal continues to move forward on the path of progress.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday greetings to Sukhu. In his message, he said, “Warm birthday greetings to Himachal Pradesh CM Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ji. Wishing him good health and long life.”

Chief Minister Sukhu, who assumed office in December 2022, has been at the helm of Himachal Pradesh during a period marked by developmental challenges and efforts to strengthen the state’s economy. His tenure has focused on infrastructure development, welfare initiatives, and addressing fiscal concerns in the state.

Political leaders, party workers, and supporters also took to social media to greet Sukhu on his birthday, with many praising his leadership and contributions to the state. Messages poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting his growing stature in Himachal Pradesh politics.

Sukhu’s supporters expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s wishes, calling it a positive sign of cooperative federalism.

Meanwhile, party leaders in the state reiterated their commitment to continuing development work under Sukhu’s leadership.

As birthday wishes continue to pour in, the Chief Minister is expected to mark the occasion with limited public engagements while focusing on ongoing governance responsibilities.